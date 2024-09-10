NO. 23-4-02409-8
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERC
In Re the Estate of:
BARBARA L. REINES,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara L. Reines, LEANN OVECHKA, having filed a Verified Petition for Decree of Distribution with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Verified Petition for Decree of Distribution, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on December 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Civil Division A, Room 100, Tacoma, WA 98402, either in person at the aforementioned address or via videoconferencing at the following link:
https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/ j/97636771546?pwd=UkVFUlIrKz B1Vmk0Y1BXdjczSjdqQT09# success
DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 10, 2024.
DATED September 6, 2024
EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC
By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF,
WSBA #50090
TODD M. BLODGETT,
WSBA #43542
Attorneys for Personal Representative
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402 (253) 572-4500
akhalaf@eisenhowerlaw.com
tblodgett@eisenhowerlaw.com IDX-1002109
September 10, 2024