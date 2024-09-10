NO. 23-4-02409-8

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERC

In Re the Estate of:

BARBARA L. REINES,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara L. Reines, LEANN OVECHKA, having filed a Verified Petition for Decree of Distribution with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Verified Petition for Decree of Distribution, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on December 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Civil Division A, Room 100, Tacoma, WA 98402, either in person at the aforementioned address or via videoconferencing at the following link:

https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/ j/97636771546?pwd=UkVFUlIrKz B1Vmk0Y1BXdjczSjdqQT09# success

DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 10, 2024.

DATED September 6, 2024

EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC

By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF,

WSBA #50090

TODD M. BLODGETT,

WSBA #43542

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402 (253) 572-4500

akhalaf@eisenhowerlaw.com

tblodgett@eisenhowerlaw.com IDX-1002109

September 10, 2024