No.: 23-4-01782-2

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

(SMPB)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Guardianship of

Sebastian Coy DAI,

Respondent.

Summons Served by Publication

To John Doe, birth father of Sebastian Coy Dai, aka Pitner, born 3/19/2023 in Pierce County, Washington, born to ABIGAIL M. LOSH, birth mother, and to ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD. I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Amended Minor Guardianship Petition. I have also filed:

– Notice of Hearing, filed 8/9/2023

– Declaration Re Reasons for Minor Guardianship, filed 7/27/2023

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: August 11, 2023. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: [ X ] GDN M 301, Objection to Minor Guardianship

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:/

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/for/ms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

File original of your response with the clerk of the court at:

Pierce County Superior Court Clerk

Room 110 County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue Tacoma, WA 98402

Serve a copy of your response on:

Law Office of

Timothy E. Williams

5302 Pacific Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98408

4. File your original Objection with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Amber J. Bighorse, WSBA NO. 50823

Attorney for Petitioner I agree to accept legal papers for this case at : Lawyer’s address: 1015 Pacific Ave Suite 301-A

Tacoma WA 98402 Email: ajb@bighorselaw.com

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

Signed at Tacoma, Washington July 27, 2023.

Timothy E. Williams

WSBA #26734

Attorney for Petitioner

August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2023