No. 23-4-01497-1

TEDRA SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of: ROBERT F. BETTASSO, Deceased.

RYAN ANDERSEN, the Trustee of the ROBERTA BETTASSO SUPPLEMENTAL NEEDS TRUST, Petitioner

v. ROBERTA BETTASSO and MICHAEL BETTASSO AKA MICHAEL RUPEIKA, the beneficiaries of the ROBERTA BETTASSO SUPPLEMENTAL NEEDS TRUST, Respondents

TO THE RESPONDENTS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

A TEDRA Petition has been filed in the Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County. Petitioner’s claim is stated in the Petition, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.

In order to defend against or to object to the Petition, you must answer the Petition by stating your defense or objections in writing, and by serving your answer upon the person signing this summons not later than five (5) days before the date of the hearing on the Petition. Your failure to answer within this time limit might result in a default judgment being entered against you without further notice. A default judgment grants the Petitioner all that the Petitioner seeks under the Petition because you have not filed an answer.

If you wish to seek the advice of a lawyer, you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued under RCW 11.96A.100(3).

DATED this 19th day of June, 2023.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Jerrica Pierson Seeger Jerrica Pierson Seeger, WSBA No. 44734

Attorneys for Ryan Andersen

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

612 S. 227TH ST.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: 206-212-0220

Email: Jerrica.Seeger@rm-law.com IDX-981816

August 4, 2023