NO. 23-4-01380-32-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-01380-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In re the Matter of the Estate of: ELVAJEAN FLORES DUENAS,

Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Name of Decedent:

ELVAJEAN FLORES DUENAS

Date of First Publication: August 4, 2023

Personal Representative:

ELIZABETH DUENAS ALBANO

Attorney for the Personal Representative: TERRY D. GOBEL, JD

Address for Mailing or Service:

GOBEL LAW OFFICE, PLLC

421 W. Riverside Avenue,

Suite 908

Spokane, WA 99201

Court of Probate:

Spokane Co. Superior Court

1116 W. Broadway Avenue, Room 300

Spokane, WA 99260

Cause No. # 23-4-01380-32

Dated: August 1, 2023.

/S/ Terry D. Gobel (WSBA #22988)

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-981705

August 4, 11, 18, 2023