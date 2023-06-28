No. 23-4-01282-1-SUMMONS & NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

No. 23-4-01282-1

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of:

LANDON MICHEAL WHITTENBERG,

A minor child.

SUMMONS & NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

The Petitioner has filed with the Clerk of the above-named Court a case asking for guardianship of the above-named child under RCW 11.130.185. If the Minor Guardianship Petition is approved, the rights of the parents or legal custodians could be substantially restricted. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on the 1st day of August, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, and defend the above-entitled action, and answer the Petition of the Petitioners, JANA WHITTENBERG and MICHEAL WHITTENBERG, and serve a copy of your written response upon the undersigned attorney for Petitioners at the office below stated, and by filing the original response with the Clerk of said court. If you fail to do so, judgment may be rendered against you according to the requests of the Petition, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been or will be filed, in this Court, a Proposed Residential Schedule (Guardianship) that restricts the parenting time of one or both of the natural parents; and that the natural father has signed and has caused to be filed the Parent’s Consent to Minor Guardianship that states he is in agreement with JANA WHITTENBERG and MICHEAL WHITTENBERG being appointed as guardians for the child.

The child, LANDON MICHEAL WHITTENBERG, was born December 30, 2014 in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. The child’s natural mother is CALLANDRE COLLEEN WHITTENBERG, whose whereabouts are unknown; and the natural father is JOSHUA MICHAEL ELLIOTT.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN DEFAULT ORDER RESTRICTING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD AND GRANTING THE PETITIONERS’ REQUESTS.

Any non-consenting parent has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who so requests.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that your failure to file a written response objecting to the guardianship within (30) days of the first publication of this Notice is grounds to grant the requests of the Petitioners, naming them the child’s legal guardians and restricting the parenting rights to the child, and such relief will be requested at the court hearing stated above. One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the Petitioners’ attorney is to send it by certified mail, with return receipt requested.

DATED this 22nd day of June, 2023.

HARBOR FAMILY LAW

Bryon S. Guymon, WSBA #45999

Attorneys for Petitioners.

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of Court

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Bryon S. Guymon

HARBOR FAMILY LAW

Attorneys at Law

2615 Jahn Ave NW, Suite E-7

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

(253) 260-4147

June 28, July 5, 12, 2023