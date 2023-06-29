CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28888 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, transferring the controlling interest from Mashell, Inc. to Alphaboost Purchaser, LLC, of Cable TV Franchise Agreement (Ordinance No. 28650) to construct, operate, maintain, and provide cable television services in the City, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, in response to Mashell, Inc.’s request for a transfer of this franchise to Alphaboost Purchaser, LLC, City staff has reviewed the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested transfer of control of franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 28888:

Ordinance No. 28888 transfers the controlling interest of a Cable TV Franchise Agreement (Ord. No. 28650) from Mashell, Inc. to Alphaboost Purchaser, LLC.. Within Cable TV Franchise Agreement (Ordinance 28650), which will expire March 31, 2041, Rainier Connect North LLC, agrees to continue to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

Ordinance No. 28892 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Court Clerks Unit.

Ordinance No. 28893 An ordinance adopting the Six Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2023 and 2024 2029.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-979711

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 29, 2023.