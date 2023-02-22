No.: 23-4-01153-5 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOSE F. LEOS, Deceased.

The Personal Representative, RACHEL J. LEOS, has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and file the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

DATED THIS 17th day of February, 2023. RACHEL J. LEOS

1230 180th Place NE

Bellevue, WA 98008

LEOS & GILKERSON, PLLC RACHEL J. LEOS, WSBA #39466

8060 165th Ave NE, Suite 110

Redmond, WA 98052

Date of Filing: 2/17/2023

Date of 1st Publication: 2/22/2023

IDX-972004

February 22, March 1, 8, 2023