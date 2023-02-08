NO. 23-4-00193-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00193-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: George E. Scott, Deceased.

The Administratrix named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administratrix of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Administratrix at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days (30) after the Administratrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors with Clerk of the Court:

First of First Publication: 2-8-23

Administratrix:

Lori M. Peters

Address:

8725 N. Thorne Lane SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

IDX-971305

February 8, 15, 22, 2023