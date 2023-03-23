NO. 23-4-00117-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00117-9
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of
GAIL K. HEMPHILL
Deceased.
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED March 16, 2023.
Co-Personal Representative of said Estate
/s/ James M. Hemphill
JAMES M. HEMPHILL
4812 103RD Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
DATED March 16, 2023.
Co-Personal Representative of said Estate
/s/Michael A. Hemphill MICHAEL A. HEMPHILL
25749 S.E. 32nd Pl.
Sammamish, WA 98075
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
/s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf
AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA No. 50090
AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA No. 22176
Attorneys for Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, Washington 98402
Telephone: (253) 572-4500
Facsimile: (253) 272-5732
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 23, 2023.
IDX-973778
March 23, 30, April 6, 2023