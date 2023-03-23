NO. 23-4-00117-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00117-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

GAIL K. HEMPHILL

Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED March 16, 2023.

Co-Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/ James M. Hemphill

JAMES M. HEMPHILL

4812 103RD Ave NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

DATED March 16, 2023.

Co-Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/Michael A. Hemphill MICHAEL A. HEMPHILL

25749 S.E. 32nd Pl.

Sammamish, WA 98075

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

/s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf

AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA No. 50090

AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA No. 22176

Attorneys for Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Telephone: (253) 572-4500

Facsimile: (253) 272-5732

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 23, 2023.

IDX-973778

March 23, 30, April 6, 2023