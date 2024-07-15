No. 23-3-00581-2
NOTE OF ISSUE
PRO SE UNCONTESTED
DISSOLUTION DOCKET
(NTU)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
NEVADA JUSTINE STALLINGS
Petitioner(s)
vs.
NICHOLAS BRENT STALLINGS
Respondent(s)
TO THE PIERCE COUNTY CLERK:
Please place this matter on the Uncontested PRO SE Dissolution Docket which is to be considered on or before
Friday,August 30, 2024 9:00 AM
You are expected to appear in person or by Zoom for the hearing (https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/96399105840?pwd=VHBQNVlva214K09LdXVqemhaNisvdz09)
REQUESTED BY:
NEVADA JUSTINE STALLINGS
The requesting party above must deliver completed, proposed final orders to Family Court Services by Monday the week of the hearing scheduled above. Proposed orders should have every section complete, be signed, and dated. For more information about mandatory final orders, please visit the court’s website
at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7912/Uncontested-Dissolution-Proceedings-
FOR- .
IDX-999283
July 15, 2024