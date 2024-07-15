No. 23-3-00581-2

NOTE OF ISSUE

PRO SE UNCONTESTED

DISSOLUTION DOCKET

(NTU)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

NEVADA JUSTINE STALLINGS

Petitioner(s)

vs.

NICHOLAS BRENT STALLINGS

Respondent(s)

TO THE PIERCE COUNTY CLERK:

Please place this matter on the Uncontested PRO SE Dissolution Docket which is to be considered on or before

Friday,August 30, 2024 9:00 AM

You are expected to appear in person or by Zoom for the hearing (https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/96399105840?pwd=VHBQNVlva214K09LdXVqemhaNisvdz09)

REQUESTED BY:

NEVADA JUSTINE STALLINGS

The requesting party above must deliver completed, proposed final orders to Family Court Services by Monday the week of the hearing scheduled above. Proposed orders should have every section complete, be signed, and dated. For more information about mandatory final orders, please visit the court’s website

at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7912/Uncontested-Dissolution-Proceedings-

FOR- .

IDX-999283

July 15, 2024