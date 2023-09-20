No. 23-2-09678-4 -SUMMONNS BY PUBLICATION

No. 23-2-09678-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN STEPHENSON, MICHAEL STEPHENSON, DEBI STEPHENSON-SCHULTZ AND CORIE SKAU, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND MICHAEL STEPHENSON, DEBI STEPHENSON-SCHULTZ AND CORIE SKAU, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE CREDIT TRUST UNDER WILL OF JOHN K. STEPHENSON,

Plaintiffs,

v.

ROLAND M. HARROP and LAURA V. HARROP, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE; Defendants. The State of Washington to the said Defendants Roland M. Harrop and Laura V. Harrop, husband and wife, and All Persons Unknown Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiffs’ Title

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: sixty (60) days after the 20th day of September, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs The Estate of Wilma Jean Stephenson and The Credit Trust under the Will of John K. Stephenson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned, attorney for Plaintiffs The Estate of Wilma Jean Stephenson and The Credit Trust under the Will of John K. Stephenson, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the action by Plaintiff is to quiet title in Plaintiffs with respect to real property situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, and fully described as follows: Lot 69, Block 1, Echo Valley 2nd Addition, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 28 of Plats, Pages 26 and 27, records of Pierce County, Washington. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington. DILLE LAW, PLLC

By: Brent F. Dille, WSBA #25137

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

2010 Caton Way, Ste. 101

Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 350-0270

Dated: September 13, 2023

IDX-984149

September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023