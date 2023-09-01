NO. 23-2-09350-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

SANDRA L. JAMES, formerly SANDRA L. HARDTLA, AND PATRICIA A. GRAYSON,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF JAMES E. PARKER, HIS HEIRS AND ALL UNKNOW HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES E. PARKER, THE ESTATE OF RICHARD W. PARKER, HIS HEIRS, AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD W. PARKER, AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHTS, TITLE, INTEREST, LIEN OR ANY STAKE IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of September 2023 and defend the real property quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Sandra L. James and Patricia A. Grayson (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to quiet title as to the interest of the Defendants in the real property located in Pierce County, Washington and legally described as:

Lot 8, 9 and 10, Block 5, Palmer’s Second Edition to Steilacoom, Pierce County, W.M., According to Plat Thereof, Recorded in Volume 4 of Plats, Page 4, Records of Pierce County, Washington. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington. Tax parcel No. 665520-0192.

DATED this ____ day of August, 2023.

DILLE LAW, PLLC.

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA No. 2862

Attorneys for Plaintiff

2010 Caton Way SW, Ste 101

Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 350-0270

IDX-983419

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 2023