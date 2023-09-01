NO. 23-2-07074-2

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANTHONY COLLINS, individually; Plaintiff,

vs. YELLOW CAB NORTHWEST INC, a Washington business entity doing business as YELLOW CAB NW, ACE TAXI, YELLOW CAB, FARWEST TAXI, among others; ACE TAXI, a Washington business entity and/or sole proprietorship doing business in the State of Washington; ALI SAMATAR and JANE DOE SAMATAR, individually; DOE BUSINESS ENTITIES 1-10, unknown business entities doing business in Washington State;

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Yellow Cab Northwest, Inc., d/b/a Yellow Cab NW, Ace Taxi, Yellow Cab, Farwest Taxi, and Ali Samatar.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of September, 2023 and to defend the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of Plaintiff Anthony Collins, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff Collins, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Complaint which was filed was for personal injuries and damages arising out of an injury that occurred on January 13, 2021.

DATED this 28th day of August, 2023.

BERNARD LAW GROUP, PLLC

Megan L. Wernli, WSBA #45226

Attorney at Law

900 AURORA AVENUE N, SUITE 100

SEATTLE, WA 98109

IDX-983148

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 2023