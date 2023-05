No. 22-5-00461-1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Adoption

Of

FAVOUR MABEL BROWN

(DOB: November 17, 2008)

A child under the age of eighteen.

TO: CALWELL BROWN III (aka CALDWELL BROWN III)

The petitioner has filed with the Clerk of the above court a petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated. The child was born on November 17, 2008, in Lagos, Nigeria. The mother of the child, RITA ESSESON (formerly RITA BROWN), has consented to the adoption of the child by the petitioner. The court has set the time and place of the court hearing on the petition to terminate your parent-child relationship. The court hearing on this matter shall be on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98406.

As an alleged father of the child, you have the right to file a claim of paternity under RCW 26.26A and to seek custody of the child, to support the child, and to seek to establish a parent-child relationship. You have the right to be repre-

sented by counsel and counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel.

Your failure to appear at the hearing referred to above or to respond to this Notice or the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship within 30 days of the date of first publication of this Notice will result in the court entering an order terminating your parent-child relationship without further notice. One method of responding to this Notice is to send your response to the Clerk of the Court whose address appears below and to the attorney for the petitioner at the address below by certified mail with return receipt requested.

You are further notified that if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED and signed this 16th day

of May 2023, at Auburn, Washington.

MICHELE G. HINZ – WSBA #8449

Attorney for Petitioner

Mailing address and Telephone Number of Attorney for Petition-

er:

Michele G. Hinz

Attorney at Law

33035 – 52ND Ave. S.

Auburn, WA 98001-3622

(253) 740-0667

Mailing Address of Clerk of Court:

Pierce County Superior Court Clerk

County-City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 110 Tacoma, WA 98402-2177

IDX-977194

May 18, 25, June 1, 2023