No. 22-4-02349-2-Notice to Creditors

No. 22-4-02349-2

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

Superior Court of Washington

Pierce County

In re the Estate of:

Jerry J. Babin, Decedent.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The personal representative named below has been appointed as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorney for the estate at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication of this Notice: November 10, 2022

Personal representative: Andrea Lyn Eaton

Attorney for the estate: Richard P. Patrick, WSBA # 36770

Mailing or Service address: 5358 33rd Ave, Suite 102

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

253-858-6800

253-858-6805 (fax)

DATED: November 7, 2022

/s/ Richard P. Patrick, WSBA # 36770

Attorney for Estate

IDX-966494

November 10, 17, 23, 2022