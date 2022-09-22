NO. 22-4-01996-7
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of YUNG JA BOYER, Deceased,
TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and
TO: Ms. Roberta Denbrock
12502 144th St. E.
Puyallup, WA 98374
TO: Mr. William Boyer
8667 Zircon Drive
Lakewood WA 98498
TO: Ms. Sharon Rodgers
8221 65th Street
University Place, WA 98464
MATTER: Hearing on Appointment of Administrator for Estate
DATE OF HEARING: 1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.
2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:
Date: October 10, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Place: Pierce County Superior Court,
Room 127
930 Tacoma Avenue So.
Tacoma, WA 98402
Hearing held electronically by Zoom. See Pierce County Commissioner’s Court Website for Commissioner’s Calendars by Division
Dated: September 15, 2022.
LAW OFFICES OF
JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC
/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004
Attorney for Roberta Denbrock, Petitioner
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
253-756-0459
IDX-963468
September 22, 2022