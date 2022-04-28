No: 22-4-00482-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No: 22-4-00482-0
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
Estate of
GREG STEMPEL, Deceased
Michelle Selvans has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or her attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: April 26, 2022
Date of first publication: April 28, 2022
/s/Michelle Selvans
Personal Representative
/s/ Eleanor H. Doermann, WSBA #45967
Attorney for Personal Representative
Pathway Law, PC
14900 Interurban Ave. S. #281
Tukwila, WA 98168
(206) 499-3289
IDX-953413
April 28, May 5, 12, 2022