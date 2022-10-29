NO. 22-2-08030-8

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BATES ROOFING, LLC., a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ELITE CUSTOM HOMES & CONSTRUCTION, LLC., a Washington limited liability company; TONY MALCOLM and ALISON MALCOLM, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof; PETER KNOWLTON; and AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY CO., (Bond No. 100487882).

Defendants. The State of Washington to PETER KNOWLTON

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 31st day of October, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Bates Roofing, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the action is to foreclose a claim of lien filed pursuant to RCW 60.04.011 et seq. against that certain real property commonly known as 216 Oak St. E., Eatonville, WA 98328.

s/ Stephen P. Hennessey, WSBA #16313

Stephen P. Hennessey

Hennessey Hellinger, PLLC

2200 112th Ave. NE, Suite 200

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-455-3113

Attorneys for Plaintiff

October 31, November 7, 14, 21, 28, December 5, 2022