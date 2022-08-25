NO.: 22-2-07256-9
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., Plaintiff, v.
JOHNNY L. SCHAUF; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CINDY L. SCHAUF, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; HORIZON CREDIT UNION; ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF WA, INC., Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S): JOHNNY L. SCHAUF and UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CINDY L. SCHAUF, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief, Quiet Title, and Reconveyance of Deed of Trust.
DATED: August 17, 2022 ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce
Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730
Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff
ZBS Law, LLP
11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ph. 206-209-0375
Fax 206-260-8870
IDX-961243
August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022