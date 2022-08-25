NO.: 22-2-07256-9

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., Plaintiff, v.

JOHNNY L. SCHAUF; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CINDY L. SCHAUF, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; HORIZON CREDIT UNION; ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF WA, INC., Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S): JOHNNY L. SCHAUF and UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CINDY L. SCHAUF, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief, Quiet Title, and Reconveyance of Deed of Trust.

DATED: August 17, 2022 ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce

Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX-961243

August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022