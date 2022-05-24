No. 22-2-06381-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

DENNIS B. MILLER and BEVERLY L. MILLER, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof,

Plaintiffs,

v.

The Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF CODY A. MILLER, SR.; the Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF GRACE V. MILLER; the Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF BARBARA J. WAGNER; PETER E. DAMM, a single man; JOHN DOE & JANE DOE 1-10, who may claim an interest in the property; JOHN DOE, corporation, LLC, sole proprietorship or any other entity that may claim an interest in the property,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANTS:

Any unknown Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF CODY A. MILLER, SR.; any unknown Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF GRACE V. MILLER; any unknown Heirs and Devisees of the ESTATE OF BARBARA J. WAGNER; PETER E. DAMM, a single man; JOHN DOE & JANE DOE 1-10, who may claim an interest in the property; JOHN DOE, corporation, LLC, sole proprietorship or any other entity that may claim an interest in the property.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 24 day of May, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, Dennis B. Miller and Beverly L. Miller, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, Dennis B. Miller and Beverly L. Miller, at his office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court to quiet title in the real property commonly known as xxx 414th Street East, Pierce County, Washington and legally described as follows: THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 16 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF WITHIN A CUL-DE-SAC WITH RADIUS OF 50 FEET, THE CENTER OF WHICH IS THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT;

EXCEPT FIANDER KREGER ROAD (TANWAX ROAD);

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 60 FEET IN WIDTH, AND A CUL-DE-SAC WITH RADIUS OF 50 FEET, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP, AND THE CENTER OF SAID CUL-DE-SAC BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 16 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, W.M.;

THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION, AND THE TERMINUS OF SAID CENTER LINE DESCRIPTION, AND THE CENTER OF SAID CUL-DE-SAC;

EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF FOR ASMUSSEN ROAD. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 18th day of May, 2022.

STEPHEN W. FISHER, PLLP

By: /s/Stephen W. Fisher, WSBA #7822

Attorney for Plaintiffs

6314 19TH STREET WEST, SUITE 8

FIRCREST, WASHINGTON 98466

(253) 565-3900

IDX-955160

May 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022