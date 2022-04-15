No. 22-2-05809-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(RCW 4.28.110)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

MELISSA BLAKE,

Plaintiff,

v.

FREMONT INVESTMENT & LOAN, a foreign corporation, its successors and assigns, JANE DOE 1-5, and JOHN DOE 1-5, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 15th day of April 2022 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above-named, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff above-named, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action is to quiet title in certain real property in Pierce County, Washington.

DATED this 13th day of April, 2022

ANDERSON LAW FIRM PLLC

/s/Mark B. Anderson, WSBA #25895

Attorneys for Plaintiff

821 DOCK ST STE 209 PMB 4-12

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98402

(253) 327-1750

IDX-952632

April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022