No. 22-4-00813-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00813-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DENNIS A. LASTOKA and MARSHA L. LASTOKA, Deceased. The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representative or the co-personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or, if applicable, (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Personal Representatives: Michael A. Lostoka

David C. Lastoka

Sandra L. Lastoka

Attorney for Personal Representatives: Torey J. Wambold

Address for Mailing or Service: 14705 Meridian E.

Puyallup, WA 98375

253-845-4172

IDX-952687

April 18, 25, May 2, 2022