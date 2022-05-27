NO. 22-2-05711-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, a Nebraska corporation,

Interpleader Plaintiff,

vs.

LAURA CASSINELLI, an individual,

Interpleader Defendant Seller AND

EXP REALTY, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, and CLINT BIRKENBUEL, an individual

Interpleader Defendant Seller’s Broker

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON:

TO THE INTERPLEADER DEFENDANT SELLER LAURA CASSINELLI

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after May 27, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Interpleader Plaintiff, First American Title Insurance Company, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for said Interpleader Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Interpleader Plaintiff’s claim relates to the disbursement of seller proceeds held back in escrow (the “Holdback”) related to disputed seller’s broker commissions for the sale of real property at 15620 245th St Ct E, in Graham, Washington. Interpleader Plaintiff has attempted to obtain instructions from the parties to the transaction, including Laura Cassinelli regarding the Holdback but has been unable to obtain such instructions or personally serve Cassinelli. Interpleader Plaintiff disclaims any interest to the Holdback, except for the right to seek reimbursement of allowed fees and costs.

DATED this 25th day of May, 2022, at Bellevue, Washington

OSERAN HAHN, P.S.

/s/ Teru S. Olsen,

Teruyuki S. Olsen, WSBA #40855

11225 SE 6th Street, Suite #100, Bellevue WA 98004

T: 425-455-3900

F: 425-455-9201

tolsen@ohswlaw.com Attorneys for Interpleader/Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company

IDX-955509

May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2022