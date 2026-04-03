Civil Action No. 3:25-cv-5765

SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION

United States District Court for the Western District of Washington

CLARICE A. BROOKS, individually, Plaintiff(s),

v.

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, et al.

Defendant(s) To: Leah Michelle Symes

32701 Salmon Berries Lane NE

Kingston, WA 98346

A lawsuit has been filed against you.

Within 21 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it) — or 60 days if you are the United States or a United States agency, or an officer or employee of the United States described in Fed. R. Civ. P. 12 (a)(2) or (3) — you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:

Lara A. Wilcox, WSBA # 43229

West Sound Injury Law

241 Madison Avenue N.

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court.

Date: 9/30/25

CLERK OF COURT

/s/ Alejandro Pasaye Hernandez

Signature of the Clerk or Deputy Clerk

IDX-1028462

April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2026