Civil Action No. 3:25-cv-5765 -SUMMONS
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 3, 2026
Civil Action No. 3:25-cv-5765
SUMMONS IN A CIVIL ACTION
United States District Court for the Western District of Washington
CLARICE A. BROOKS, individually, Plaintiff(s),
v.
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, et al.
Defendant(s) To: Leah Michelle Symes
32701 Salmon Berries Lane NE
Kingston, WA 98346
A lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 21 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it) — or 60 days if you are the United States or a United States agency, or an officer or employee of the United States described in Fed. R. Civ. P. 12 (a)(2) or (3) — you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Lara A. Wilcox, WSBA # 43229
West Sound Injury Law
241 Madison Avenue N.
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court.
Date: 9/30/25
CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Alejandro Pasaye Hernandez
Signature of the Clerk or Deputy Clerk
IDX-1028462
April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2026