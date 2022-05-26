No. 22-2-04989-3

Summons by Publication

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

GORDON WHITECLOUD., Plaintiff, vs. SHARON WILLIAMS, an individual; SIOUX GORDO, a individual; JOHN DOES and JANE DOES 1 through 10 inclusive,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said SIOUX GORDO:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of May 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff GORDON WHITECLOUD., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff GORDON WHITECLOUD at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The purpose of the action is to recover $32,000 cash that was stolen from the plaintiff.

Rory L. Stevens.

Attorney for Plaintiff

4303 SW Cambridge St

Seattle, WA 98136

County of King

Washington.

IDX-955437

May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022