NO. 21-5-00342-0

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF

PETITION/HEARING RE

TERMINATION OF

PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF

VALENTINA GUADALUPE ZEPEDA ACEVEDO, A child under the age of eighteen years.

TO: John Doe:

Petitioners Jose Maria Sanchez Valdovinos and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez Meras have filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship praying that the parent-child relationship between the above-named parents and child be terminated.

You may respond by filing a written response with the Court Clerk and serving a copy on the person signing the Summons. If you do not so serve your written response within thirty (30) days after the date this Summons was served on you, the court may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you and enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioners, permanently terminating your parent-child relationship, and approving the adoption of the above-named child.

The child was born on July 16, 2014, in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico. The natural mother is Cricelia Zepeda Acevedo.

The court hearing on this matter shall be on April 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in the Adoption Dept., Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402.

Any indigent, non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and upon such request one will be appointed.

Your failure to respond to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date of service of Summons and Notice upon you is grounds to terminate the above-described parent-child relationship.

By /s/ GRETCHEN KORB-NICE

Gretchen Korb-Nice,

WSBA #40331

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of the Court

Pierce County Superior Court 930 Tacoma Ave S.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-798-7455

SERVE COPY OF

YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Gretchen Korb-Nice

5507 – 35th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Phone: 206-547-1400

IDX-972107

February 23, March 2, 9, 2023