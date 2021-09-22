NO. 21-5-00339-0-PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

NO. 21-5-00339-0

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

Hearing date: November 5, 2021

Hearing time: 9:00 a.m.

Clerk’s Action Required

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE INTEREST OF BLAKE DAROLD SMITH A person under the age of Eighteen, )

TO: SHAUN THOMAS SMITH, as natural father to BLAKE DAROLD SMITH.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship, between SHAUN THOMAS SMITH as the known biological father and the child BLAKE DAROLD SMITH, who was born on October 6, 2010 in Pierce County, State of Washington. The Petition requests the court to terminate your parental rights to such child. The Petition has been filed by Bryan Matthew Winchell and Tiana Marie Winchell.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that a hearing on the petition for termination of parent-child relationship will be held on Friday, the 5th day of November, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at Pierce County Juvenile Court located at 5506 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma Washington 98406.

IMPORTANT: ON THE DAY OF YOUR HEARING, CHECK YOUR CASE NUMBER IN LINX TO DETERMINE THE COURTROOM NUMBER. TO FIND THE ZOOM LINK FOR YOUR HEARING, CLICK ON: HTTPS://WWW.PIERCECOUNTYWA.GOV/1024/COMMISSIONER-CALENDARS-BY-DIVISION OR ENTER THIS ADDRESS INTO YOUR WEB BROWSER. ANY QUESTIONS, EMAIL COMMISSIONER SERVICES AT

SUPCSD@PIERCECOUNTYWA.GOV

At the hearing, you have the right to be represented by an attorney. An attorney will be appointed for you if you are unable to afford an attorney and you request that an attorney be appointed to represent you.

In order to defend against this petition, you must respond to the petition by stating your defense in writing, and by filing your response with the Court and serving your response on the attorney for the petitioners. Your response must be filed with the Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5506 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma WA, 98406 and served on the attorney for Petitioners at Dan Platter, Attorney at Law, 510 E. Main, Suite F, Puyallup WA 98372. Your failure to respond to the petition within 30 days from the first date of publication of the Summons, that being September 22, 2021, will result in an order of default entitling petitioners to an order that terminates your parent-child relationship with respect to the child in issue without further notice to you.

IF YOU RESPOND TO THE PETITION, BUT FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING, AN ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING YOUR RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD MAY BE ENTERED BY THE COURT.

Dated this 15th day of September, 2021.

s/Dan Platter WSBA 19174

510 E. Main, Suite F

Puyallup WA 98372

(253) 840-1253 – office

(253) 770- 0144- fax

dan@platterlaw.com

IDX-938399

September 22, 29, October 6, 2021