No. 21-4-05630-3 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION AND ORDER APPROVING: ADMINISTRATOR’S FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING, PAYMENT OF FEES, COSTS, AND DISTRIBUTIONS, EXONERATING BOND, DISCHARGING ADMINISTRATOR, AND CLOSING PROBATE

(RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

DELMAS ORLANDO BROWN, JR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

(1) MARJORIE GIBSON, Administrator of the above Estate, has filed with the clerk of the above Court the Final Administrator’s Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution of the Estate, requesting that the Court approve the Final Report, distribute the property of the Estate to the creditors of the Estate or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator.

(2) The Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution will be heard in the King County Superior Court at 10:30AM on August 23, 2023, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final report.

Date of Publication: August 2, 2023.

DATED this 28th day of July, 2023.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Administrator

612 S. 227TH ST.

DES MOINES, WA 98198

Phone: 206-212-0220

Fax: 206-408-2022

Email:

Robert.McDonald@rm-law.com

IDX-981628

August 2, 2023