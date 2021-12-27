NO. 21-4-02689-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In The Matter of the Estate Of

BILLY EUGENE CRAIN and

CHIEKO CRAIN, Deceased.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative and Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court:

December 15, 2021.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 27, 2021

DATED this 15th day of December, 2021.

Personal Representative

/s/Dallas D. Anderson

2101 3rd St SE

Puyallup, WA 98372

TEL: 253-720-5374

Frederick L. Hetter

Attorney at Law

2831 Chambers Bay Dr.

Steilacoom, WA 98388

(253) 759-6853

IDX-945851

December 27, 2021, January 3, 10, 2022