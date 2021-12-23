Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 29, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL ? Borguard Issabella

96 Buick Lesabre

01 Buick Lesabre

00 Buick Park Ave

83 Cadillac Fleetwood

04 Chev Cavalier

06 Chev Impala

17 Chev Sonic

02 Chev Suburban

02 Dodge Dakota

03 Dodge Caravan

98 Dodge Ram 1500

12 Ford Econoline

01 Ford Escape

03 Ford Focus

95 Geo Metro

94 Honda Accord

07 Honda CBR600

11 Honda Insight

95 Honda Prelude

02 Jeep Cherokee

10 Kia Forte

05 Lexus RX350

04 Mazda 3

89 Mercedes ?

06 Mercedes E350

08 Nissan Altima

01 Nissan Sentra

04 Suzuki 650

03 Toyota Corolla

15 Toyota Corolla

04 VW Passat

07 Volvo S80

97 Winnibego Sundancer

? 32’ Motorhome

03 Mercedes C230

IDX-945718

December 23, 2021