Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 29, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL ? Borguard Issabella
96 Buick Lesabre
01 Buick Lesabre
00 Buick Park Ave
83 Cadillac Fleetwood
04 Chev Cavalier
06 Chev Impala
17 Chev Sonic
02 Chev Suburban
02 Dodge Dakota
03 Dodge Caravan
98 Dodge Ram 1500
12 Ford Econoline
01 Ford Escape
03 Ford Focus
95 Geo Metro
94 Honda Accord
07 Honda CBR600
11 Honda Insight
95 Honda Prelude
02 Jeep Cherokee
10 Kia Forte
05 Lexus RX350
04 Mazda 3
89 Mercedes ?
06 Mercedes E350
08 Nissan Altima
01 Nissan Sentra
04 Suzuki 650
03 Toyota Corolla
15 Toyota Corolla
04 VW Passat
07 Volvo S80
97 Winnibego Sundancer
? 32’ Motorhome
03 Mercedes C230
IDX-945718
December 23, 2021