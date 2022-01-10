No.: 21-4-02471-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS REGARDING VACANCY AND SUCCESSOR ADMINISTRATOR

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: ROGER D. THOMPSON, Deceased.

The original Administrator of this Estate has resigned. A Successor Administrator has been appointed whose name and contact information is set forth below. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Administrator or the Successor Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice by the original Administrator as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(b), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and the first publication of the vacancy and succession, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 22, 2021

Date of Original Administrator’s Resignation: December 22, 2021

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy: January 10, 2022

Successor Administrator: Tiffany Slate

Address for Successor Administrator:

21900 SE Wax Rd., #C204

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Attorney for Successor Administrator: Shannon R. Jones,

WSBA #28300

Address for Mailing or Service: Shannon R. Jones Campbell Barnett PLLC 317 South Meridian Puyallup, WA 98371 P: (253) 848-3513

Dated this 5 day of January, 2022.

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Attorney for Successor Administrator

IDX-946476

January 10, 18, 2022