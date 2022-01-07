Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 01/12/2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323

19 BMW 430

95 Chevrolet 1500

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



05 Chevrolet Trailblazer

11 Chevrolet Impala

00 Chrysler Town & Country

93 Ford Ranger

06 Ford Freestar

07 Ford Focus

05 GMC Yukon

06 Honda Civic

95 Honda Civic

05 Hyundai Tuscon

13 Kia Forte

05 Kia Sedona

03 Mazda Tribute

02 Mitsubishi Lancer

19 Nissan Rouge

89 Oldsmobile Cutlass

96 Saturn SL1

19 Subaru Outback

82 Tioga 27

16 Volkswagon Tiguan

00 Volkswagon Jetta

IDX-946399

January 7, 2022