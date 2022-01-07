Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 01/12/2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323
19 BMW 430
95 Chevrolet 1500
05 Chevrolet Trailblazer
11 Chevrolet Impala
00 Chrysler Town & Country
93 Ford Ranger
06 Ford Freestar
07 Ford Focus
05 GMC Yukon
06 Honda Civic
95 Honda Civic
05 Hyundai Tuscon
13 Kia Forte
05 Kia Sedona
03 Mazda Tribute
02 Mitsubishi Lancer
19 Nissan Rouge
89 Oldsmobile Cutlass
96 Saturn SL1
19 Subaru Outback
82 Tioga 27
16 Volkswagon Tiguan
00 Volkswagon Jetta
IDX-946399
January 7, 2022