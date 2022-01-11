METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-Architectural and Engineering Services

THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications For

Architectural and Engineering

Services

Titlow Park Lagoon Culvert

Removal & Railroad Trestle Bridge

RFQ#J2022-01

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist the District with the Planning and Design of a Titlow Park Lagoon Culvert Removal & Railroad Trestle Bridge project. Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) will be received at the office of Business Administration and Planning, Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1:00 p.m. on Friday January 28th, 2022. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Sheila Maida (sheila.maida@tacomaparks.com).

January 11, 2022