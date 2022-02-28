NO. 21-4-00962-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate Of PAULINE A. TIMNICK, Decedent. The Successor Administrator named below was appointed as Successor Administrator of this estate on September 2, 2021, with Letters of Administration issued on October 5, 2021. Notice to Creditors was previously published on May 12, 2021, by the prior administrator who passed away on August 6, 2021, leaving a tolling period of the last 55 days of the four-month time-period to file claims. Any person having a claim against the decedent (SSN: ***-**-2850 DOB: 1927) must, before the time the claim would be barred by an otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Administrator or the Successor Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Successor Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice except for the tolling period. If the claim is not presented by April 25, 2022, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: February 24, 2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 28, 2022

/s/Sam Anderson, Successor Administrator

c/o KIM A. HANN, P.S, INC.

6824 19th St W, PMB 123

University Place, WA 98466

Telephone: (253) 238-6297 IDX-949435

February 28, March 7, 2022