NO. 21-4-00687-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of:

BRUCE A. SMITH,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Commencement Bay Fiduciary Services, Inc., the Guardian of the Person and Estate of Bruce A. Smith, will sell by negotiation the following described real property:

280A to 280B North McNeely Street, Buckley, WA LOT 3, PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT RECORDED AUGUST 29, 1980 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8008290293, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL ID #: 7535000193

for a selling price in the sum of FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($475,000.00), through a conventional loan payable at closing, to Brian P. Boldman and Phillip L. Boldman, said sale to be confirmed after August 23, 2021.

Bids can be received at the offices of Robin H. Balsam P.S., 911 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405.

DATED this 11th day of August, 2021.

/s/ ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

Attorney for Guardian

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 627-7800

IDX-935548

August 13, 2021