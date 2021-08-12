NO. 21-4-01567-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DOB: September 11, 1935

DOD: April 24, 2018

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MARY LOUISE FISHER, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, PATRICIA A. TOY, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on on said Personal Representative at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 8/12/2021

Date of filing Notice to Creditors:

8/12/2021

/s/PATRICIA A. TOY

Personal Representative

PO Box 112423

Tacoma, WA 98411-2423

IDX-935372

August 12, 19, 26, 2021