No. 21-4-00467-8-NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

No. 21-4-00467-8

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

DONALD G. LAPIERIE, An Incapacitated Person, COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on May 24, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $240,000.00 or 106.67% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on

June 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Guardian to execute to the purchasers, DONNA M. STONE, a single woman, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below: Commonly known as: 4310 S. Thompson Ave., Tacoma, WA 98418

Full legal: LOT 5 AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 6, BLOCK 9220 OF TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S SIXTH ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., AS PER PLAT RECORDED MARCH 02, 1889, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Parcel No.: 8935025470

Tax Assessed Value: $164,500.00

Appraised Value: $225,000.00

Sale Value: $240,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 106.67%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above described sale of real property will be confirmed on June 15, 2021 at the above time and location.

I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Tacoma, Washington this 24 day of May, 2021. Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

Attorneys for the Guardian

REHMKE LAW P.S.

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-928404

May 26, 2021