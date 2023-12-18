NO. 21-4-00229-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON MOTION TO APPROVE FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JIMMIE D. McMINN, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by the Administrator, Doyle McMinn, asking that an Order Approving Final Report, Petition for Distribution, and Discharging the Administrator be issued in this probate estate.

A hearing will be conducted on the Final Report, Petition for Distribution of Estate, and Discharging the Administrator at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Civil Division A, Courtroom 100, Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402, or attend by Zoom (https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division). Any party having any objection to this Petition should file their objection with the Court and serve copies of such objection on Brian T. Comfort at 1901 65th Ave W, Ste 200, Fircrest, WA 98466, no later than noon three (3) court days prior to this scheduled hearing.

DATED this 14th day of December, 2023.

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH

& CRAWFORD P.S.

By: /s/ Brian T. Comfort Brian T. Comfort, WSBA#12245

Of Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-988948

December 18, 2023