No. 21-2-06925-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JAHN AVENUE LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



vs.

EDGBERT AND BEST PARTNERSHIP, a Washington general partnership; HAROLD G. BEST and LOIS V. BEST, individually and their marital community comprised thereof, and/or UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAROLD G. BEST and LOIS V. BEST; HELEN M. EDGBERT and/or UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HELEN M. EDGBERT; ARLENE E. STEVENS, as TRUSTEE FOR THE W.D. EDGBERT TRUST and/or UNKNOWN SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR THE W.D. EDGBERT TRUST; and DOES 1-10,

Defendants.

TO: EDGBERT AND BEST PARTNERSHIP, ET AL., TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of September 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff has filed his lawsuit to quiet title to real property commonly known as XXX Jahn Avenue NW, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington Tax Parcel No. 0221283025 (hereafter, the “Property”), as more fully described in the Complaint. Upon review of the records and upon reasonable inquiry, it appears that the Edgbert and Best Partnership is no longer in existence and both sets of Defendant Partners to the Partnership (Harold G. Best and Lois V. Best; Helen M. Edgbert and Arlene E. Stevens, as Trustee of the W.D. Edgbert Trust) are now deceased. As such, there may be unknown heirs or beneficiaries of the Defendant Sellers that have or claim a lien or interest in the subject Property through the now stale Note and Deed of Trust; the relief demanded in the Complaint consists, wholly, or partly, in excluding and quieting any interest of the Defendants in the subject Property, given Defendants’ technical failure to record the Full Reconveyance, properly releasing and reconveying the lien on title of the Property to Plaintiff.

DATED this 30 day of August, 2021.

LEDGER SQUARE LAW, P.S.

By: /s/Shasta L. Kelley, WSBA #47822

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

710 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-327-1900

IDX-937120

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 2021