NO: 20-7-01127-2 KNT

20-7-01128-1 KNT

20-7-01129-9 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

CAMILLA RENEE JOHNGAN

DOB: 12/15/2010

ALIYAH LYLA JOHNGAN AKA JONNGAN

DOB: 06/14/2012

RYDER EMERSON GATES

DOB: 09/22/2017

TO: Kelsey Renee Gates, Mother; Bobby Reginald Johngan, and Shomari Massaad Anderson aka Shomeri Massaad Anderson aka Shaylen Greer aka Young Breeze, Fathers, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the children and to All Whom It May Concern:

On September 16, 2020, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named children.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on December 3, 2020, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Kent cases – 3026939#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said children.

Dated October 21, 2020.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk

IDX-911828

October 23, 30, November 6, 2020