NO. 20-4-01526-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01526-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re The Estate of Leonard E. Fonda, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FILING A COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court and address of Clerk of the Court: October 23, 2020, Clerk of Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 110, Tacoma, WA 98402.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 26, 2020.

Andrew L. Fonda

ANDREW L. FONDA, Personal Representative

Estate of Leonard E. Fonda

c/o Richard F. DeJean

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98390

/s/RICHARD F. DEJEAN, WSBA #2548

Attorney for Estate/Personal Representative

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98390

IDX-912101

October 26, November 2, 9, 2020