No. 20-5-00631-5

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Interest of:

SAVANNAH RAINE LUMBERT

Person Under the Age of Eighteen

TO: RAYMOND ANTHONY MARTINEZ and any man who may claim a parent-child relationship with the above-named child

Petitioners, JAMES JOHNS (“Adoptive Parent”), and JAMIE JOHNS (“Spouse”), have filed with the Clerk of the above court a petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated. The child was born on May 5, 2009 in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. The natural mother of the child, JAMIE JOHNS, has joined in the petition for adoption of the child by Adoptive Parent. The child is believed to have been conceived in August 2008 in an unknown area of Tacoma, Washington. The court has entered an order setting the time and place of the court hearing on the petition to terminate your parent-child relationship. The court hearing on this matter shall be on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, WA 98406.

As an alleged father of the child, you have the right to file a claim of paternity under RCW 26.26A and to seek custody of the child, to support the child, and to seek to establish a parent-child relationship. You have the right to be represented by counsel in that proceeding and counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel. Your failure to appear at the hearing referred to above or to respond to this Notice or the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship or file a claim of paternity within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication of this Notice will result in the court entering an order terminating your parent-child relationship by default without further notice. A default judgment is one where petitioner is entitled to what he or she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.

One method of responding to this Notice is to send your response to the Clerk of the Court whose address appears below and to the attorney for the petitioner at the address below by certified mail with return receipt requested. You are further notified that if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED this 18th day of March 2021 at Gig Harbor, Washington.

/s/ Alysha B. Hulst

ALYSHA B. HULST, WSBA #47901

Attorney for Adoptive Parent and

Spouse File original of your response with the clerk of the court at:

Pierce County Superior Court Juvenile Dept.

5501 6th Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98406

Serve a copy of your response on:

Petitioners’ Lawyer

Hulst Legal, PLLC 3202 Harborview Dr., Suite 203 Gig Harbor, WA 98335 IDX-922652

March 22, 29, April 5, 2021