No. 20-5-00274-3

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In the Adoption of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



MILTON GUSTAVO CARDONA-RODAS

JR.

A minor child.

Summons Served by Publication

To: MILTON GUSTAVO CARDONA RODAS

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:

Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and for Maternal Relatives Adoption.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.

Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a written Response:

You may be able to get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/Jonathan Moffitt # 47345

September 21, 2020.

Date

The Petitioner agrees to accept legal papers for this case at Petitioner’s lawyer’s address:

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1503 Tacoma WA 98402

Email: j.moffitt@envisionfamilylaw.com and d.rogers@envisionfamilylaw.com

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-909354

September 23, 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020