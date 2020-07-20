No. 20-5-00271-9

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(30 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



OF ANGELINA ROSE LEMOS-RIVERA

(DOB: February 22, 2004)

And

MARIANNA ELISE LEMOS-RIVERA

(DOB: August 01, 2006)

CHILDREN under the age of eighteen years.

TO: NEFTALI ROBERT LEMOS

The petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above court a petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named children be terminated. MARIANNA ELISE LEMOS-RIVERA was born on August 01, 2006 at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. ANGELINA ROSE LEMOS-RIVERA was born on February 22, 2004 at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. The biological father of MARIANNA and alleged biological father of ANGELINA is you, NEFTALI ROBERT LEMOS. The biological mother of both the children is STEFANIE RODRIGUEZ-RIVERA. Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition, a copy of which is attached to this summons.

In order to defend against this petition, you must respond to the petition by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this summons within 30 days after the service of this summons and notice of hearing, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where petitioner is entitled to what he or she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. The court has set the time and place of the court hearing on this matter. The court hearing on this matter shall be on September 4, 2020, at 9:00 am at Remann Hall, 5501 6th Ave., Tacoma, WA 98406.

Your failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with the child named above.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney. You are further notified that failure to respond to this termination action within 30 days of service will result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with respect to the above-named children. You are further notified that failure to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26A RCW or to respond to the petition, within 30 days of the date of the service of this summons and notice (with attached petition) is grounds to terminate any parent-child relationship you may have with respect to the children named above. You are further notified that if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the children or if your paternity of the children is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED this 16th day of July, 2020.

Christina T. Sherman, PLLC

CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

WSBA No. 35964

2610 N. Alder St.

Tacoma, WA 98407-6221

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of Court

Pierce County SUPERIOR COURT

920 TACOMA AVENUE SOUTH, ROOM 110

Tacoma, Washington 98402.

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Christina T. Sherman, PLLC

CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

2610 N. Alder St.

Tacoma, WA 98407-6221

Tel: (253) 268-5068

Fax: (253) 780-8038

Christina@shermanlegalsolutions.com

Attorneys for Petitioners

IDX-903835

July 20, 27, August 3, 2020