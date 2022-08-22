No. 20-5-00182-8-Notice of Petition

No. 20-5-00182-8

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION/

HEARING RE TERMINATION OF

PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re: the adoption of:

Nathan Kai Tumaneng-Domingo and Naomi Lei Tumaneng-Domingo,

Persons Under the Age of Eighteen

TO: Jaime Deleon Domingo

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this summons, and defend the above-entitled action in the Pierce County Superior Court, and serve a copy of your answer upon the attorney of the petitioner at the address below stated; if you fail to do so, judgement may be rendered against you according to the request of the Petition for Adoption and the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship which has been filed with the Clerk of the said court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a petition has been filed with the Clerk of the above court requesting that the parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated. The object of the action is to seek an order terminating the Parent-child relationship between you and the child and a Decree of Adoption declaring the Petitioner to be the legal parent of the child.

FIRST BORN CHILD. Nathan Kai Tumaneng-Domingo was born on February 15, 2006 in Renton Washington. The name of the child’s mother is Joanne Messenger. You have been named as the father of the child, or a possible father.

SECOND BORN CHILD. Naomi Lei Tumaneng-Domingo was born on August 16, 2008 in Renton Washington. The name of the child’s mother is Joanne Messenger. You have been named as the father of the child, or a possible father

The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be Friday, November 4, 2022 9:00 AM, at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD. You may respond to this summons and notice by filing a written response with the Clerk of the Court and service a copy of your response on the attorney for petitioner whose name and address appear at the end of this summons and notice. If you do not serve your written response within thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this summons and notice, the court may enter an Order of Default against you permanently terminating all of your rights to the above-named child. The court may, without further notice to you, enter an order terminating your parent-child relationship and approving or providing for the adoption of the above-named child.

You are further notified that you have the right to be represented by an attorney, and if you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you.

You are further notified that your failure to respond to this termination action within (30) days of the first date of publication o this summons and notice will result in the termination of your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

You are further notified you have a right to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this summons and notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT IF THE CHILD IS EITHER:

(A) A MEMBER OF AN INDIAN TRIBE OR

(B) ELIGIBLE FOR MEMBERSHIP IN AN INDIAN TRIBE AND THE BIOLOGICAL CHILD OF A MEMBER OF AN INDIAN TRIBE AND IF YOU ACKNOWLEDGE PATERNITY OF THE CHILD OR IF YOUR PATERNITY OF THE CHILD IS ESTABLISHED PRIOR TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP, YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS MAY NOT BE TERMINATED, UNLESS:

(A) YOU GIVE VALID CONSENT TO TERMINATION OR

(B) YOUR PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP IS TERMINATED INVOLUNTARILY

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 26.33 OR CHAPTER 13.34 OF THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON.

NOTE: “INDIAN TRIBE” IS DEFINED IN 25 U.S.C. 1903. IT REFERS TO AMERICAN INDIANS OR ALASKA NATIVES.

One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the petitioner is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested. FILE A RESPONSE WITH Clerk of the Court

Pierce County Juvenile Court

5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Attorney for Petitioner:

Jeremiah Styles

Firm name: Styles Law PLLC

Address:

22727 Hwy 99 #204 Edmonds, WA 98026

By: /s/Jeremiah Styles, WSBA #49543 Attorney for Petitioner

IDX-961322

August 22, 29, September 6, 2022