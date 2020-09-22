No. 20-4-05500-7 KNT
NOTICE RE: PETITION FOR NONINTERVENTION POWERS
(RCW 11.68.041(3))
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In re Estate of Lester P. Davis, Deceased
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that:
1. The Petitioner, Daniel E. Pizarro, has petitioned the Superior Court of the State of Washington for King County, for the entry of an order granting nonintervention powers and a hearing on that petition will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of October, 2020. at 10:30 a.m., at the King County Superior Court, Maleng Regional Justice Center, 401 4th Avenue N, Kent, WA 98032;
2. The Petition for Probate, Appointment of Administrator, Adjudication of Solvency, Waiving Bon, Letters of Administration and Nonintervention Powers has been filed with the court;
3. Following the entry by the court of an Order Appointing Administrator, Adjudicating Solvency, Directing Issuance of Letters Testamentary and Granting Nonintervention Powers, the Administrator is entitled to administer and close the decedent’s estate without further court intervention or supervision; and
4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the petition for an order granting nonintervention powers and to object to the granting of nonintervention powers to the administrator.
Date of Publication: September 29, 2020
Daniel E. Pizarro, Petitioner
Dickson Frohlich, PS
Attorneys at Law
1200 East D Street
Tacoma, WA 98421
(253) 572-1000
IDX-909194
September 22, 2020