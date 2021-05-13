No. 20-4-02234-1

NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

VICKI LYNN SULLIVAN, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that MICHAEL KNUTSON, as Personal Representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”), asking the court to approve the Report, distribute the property, and discharge the Administrator.

The Final Report will be heard on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 10th day of May, 2021.

PUGET SOUND ESTATE SOLUTIONS,

PLLC

__/s/___JAMES C. BATES____

James C. Bates, WSBA #47468

Of Attorneys for Personal Representative

PO Box 2072

Tacoma, WA 98401

IDX-927199

May 13, 2021