NO. 20-4-02191-4 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR FINAL

FINAL ACCOUNT AND PETITION

FOR DISTRIBUTION WITHOUT WILL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

LUIS MACIAS,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Luis Macias (DOB: July 13, 1974) that on July 31, 2024, Dorothy Hansen dba Washington Probate Services, Inc., filed a petition for approval of final accounting for the purpose of disposing of property and closing the estate, and that on August 21, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear and contest the same in person or via Zoom. To find the Zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division. Any questions, email Commissioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov. DATED: July 31, 2024 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By:/s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Administrator IDX-1000288

August 1, 2023