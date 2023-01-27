No. 20-4-01886-7

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: BEVERLY WILLIAMS, Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madlin Misaghi, the Guardian/Conservator of BEVERLY WILLIAMS has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County:

2102 S. Ash, Tacoma WA 98405, with a property description of:

Section 08 Township 20 Range 03 Quarter 22 HAYDENS Add #1: HAYDENS Add #1 L1 & 2 B30.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 4425001680

for the gross sum of $324,000.00 with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after February 6, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: January 27, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law c/o Robert P. McDonald

612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

Des Moines Elder Law By /s/Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

January 27, 2023