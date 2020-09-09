NO. 20-4-01160-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01160-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

JAMES MARTIN GRIFFIN, Sr.,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Mildred Lucille Douglas as Estate Administrator of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 9, 2020

Deadline for filing claims:

January 9, 2021

Estate Administrator: Mildred Lucille Douglas

Address for Mailing the Estate Administrator

4629 Appleville Street

Memphis, TN 38109

Resident Agent for Washington:

Strong International Law Group, LLC

Address for Service: Keith D. Armstrong,

Strong International Law Group, LLC

841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, Room 110

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

Superior Court Number: Probate Case No. 20-4-01160-9

IDX-908009

September 9, 16, 23, 2020