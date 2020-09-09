NO. 20-4-01160-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01160-9
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
JAMES MARTIN GRIFFIN, Sr.,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed Mildred Lucille Douglas as Estate Administrator of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
September 9, 2020
Deadline for filing claims:
January 9, 2021
Estate Administrator: Mildred Lucille Douglas
Address for Mailing the Estate Administrator
4629 Appleville Street
Memphis, TN 38109
Resident Agent for Washington:
Strong International Law Group, LLC
Address for Service: Keith D. Armstrong,
Strong International Law Group, LLC
841 174th Street South, Spanaway, WA 98387-9105
Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court, Room 110
930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
Superior Court Number: Probate Case No. 20-4-01160-9
September 9, 16, 23, 2020